Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 5.2% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $48,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $3,207,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.45. 495,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.77. The company has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $317.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

