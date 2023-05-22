Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Sysco by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %

SYY traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.13. 945,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

