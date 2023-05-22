Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,105 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,615,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 602,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.45. The company had a trading volume of 619,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.83 and a 200-day moving average of $250.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.