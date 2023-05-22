Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 224 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,839,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded down $42.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,723.10. 139,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,810. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,608.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,346.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

