Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,321 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DHR traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.07. 1,589,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,824. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.25 and a 200 day moving average of $255.15.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

