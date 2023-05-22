Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 30 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $671.00. 339,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,760. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $656.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.