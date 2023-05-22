Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.48. The company had a trading volume of 806,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

