Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 713 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $200,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.41. 571,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,692. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $139,918. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

