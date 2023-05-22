Sapphire 1-Day Volume Hits $3,264.57 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $24.61 million and approximately $3,264.57 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.24 or 0.06753290 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,345,549,234 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,957,411 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted."

