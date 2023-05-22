Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock remained flat at $26.13 during trading hours on Monday. 777,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schneider National by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

