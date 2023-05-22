Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up about 2.9% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of HealthEquity worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 128,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,663. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

