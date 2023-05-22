Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Alkermes worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.34. 284,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,784. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

