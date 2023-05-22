Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.31. The company had a trading volume of 718,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,910. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

