Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of ImmunoGen worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,012,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 185,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. 2,259,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,706. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

