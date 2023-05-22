Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.10. 730,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,498. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.27. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,924 shares of company stock worth $34,209,784. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

