Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,133 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,398,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 304,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,305. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $118,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $118,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,590 shares of company stock worth $466,849 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

