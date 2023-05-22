Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,525 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 498,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,525 shares during the quarter. Agiliti comprises 1.6% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,231,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 916,896 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after buying an additional 415,672 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 108,107 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $345,000.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $577,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,061.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $577,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,061.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,724 shares of company stock worth $2,131,281 over the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 71,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,405. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.02, a PEG ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

