Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWGF remained flat at $1.73 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.73.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.