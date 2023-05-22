Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWGF remained flat at $1.73 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

