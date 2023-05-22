Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSRR. TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 64.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.