SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 0.2%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €18.94 ($20.59) and last traded at €18.96 ($20.61). 189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.00 ($20.65).

SLM Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.15 and a 200 day moving average of €18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

