Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
SRNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 1,524,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,694,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
