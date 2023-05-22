Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) & Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Critical Survey

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southland and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $648.78 million 0.70 -$34.06 million ($0.73) -9.38

Southland has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Southland and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Southland currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.26%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock -7.89% -10.88% -4.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southland beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

