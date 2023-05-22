SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,648 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.82) to GBX 2,550 ($31.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.5 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,887. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

