SouthState Corp Has $1.14 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

LYB traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 152,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.12. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

