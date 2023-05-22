SouthState Corp Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,031,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,942,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.40. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $338.67.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

