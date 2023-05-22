SouthState Corp Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,978,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 61,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 35,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.61 on Monday, hitting $451.88. 108,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,416. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.29 and its 200 day moving average is $473.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

