SouthState Corp Sells 551 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after acquiring an additional 355,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,952 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

