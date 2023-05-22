Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

