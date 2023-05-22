Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Shares Down 0.4%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.75 and last traded at $136.75. 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPXSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average is $138.16.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.