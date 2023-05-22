Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Shares Down 0.4%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.75 and last traded at $136.75. 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average is $138.16.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

