St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.39. 353,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.93.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

