St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after buying an additional 393,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,841.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 384,854 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

