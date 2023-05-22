St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 64.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.48. 2,110,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,698. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

