St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,271. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.75. The company has a market capitalization of $400.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.