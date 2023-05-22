Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Price Target to $14.50

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPP. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

