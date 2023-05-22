Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 22nd (ACAD, AINC, AZO, BHC, BKNG, CHRD, CMP, CRK, CSCO, CTLT)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 22nd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $26.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.00 to $9.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $182.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $45.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $54.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $35.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $37.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $410.00 to $425.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $357.00 to $338.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $517.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $512.00 to $445.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $493.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $520.00 to $492.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $492.00 to $436.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $490.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $392.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $71.00.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $155.00.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $141.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $181.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $175.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $176.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $825.00 to $855.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $725.00 to $775.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $820.00 to $920.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $32.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $45.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $28.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $11.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $260.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $51.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $18.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $27.00 to $22.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $119.00 to $139.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $133.00 to $148.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $101.00 to $130.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $73.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $216.00 to $290.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $375.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $18.00.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $4.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $2.50 to $1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $273.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $85.00 to $70.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $33.00.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $47.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $22.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target cut by Argus from $70.00 to $55.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $28.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $32.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $25.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $160.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $175.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $29.00 to $19.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $32.00.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $120.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $120.00.

