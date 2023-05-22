Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 22nd (ACAD, AINC, AZO, BHC, BKNG, CHRD, CMP, CRK, CSCO, CTLT)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 22nd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $26.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

had its target price increased by Wedbush from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.00 to $9.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $182.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $45.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $54.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $35.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $37.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $410.00 to $425.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $357.00 to $338.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $517.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $512.00 to $445.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $493.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $520.00 to $492.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $492.00 to $436.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $490.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $392.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $71.00.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $155.00.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $141.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $181.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $175.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $176.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $825.00 to $855.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $725.00 to $775.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $820.00 to $920.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $32.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $45.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $28.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $11.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $260.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $51.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $18.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $27.00 to $22.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $119.00 to $139.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $133.00 to $148.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $101.00 to $130.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $73.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $216.00 to $290.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $375.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $18.00.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $4.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $2.50 to $1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $273.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $85.00 to $70.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $33.00.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $47.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $22.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target cut by Argus from $70.00 to $55.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $28.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $32.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $25.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $160.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $175.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $29.00 to $19.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $32.00.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $120.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $120.00.

