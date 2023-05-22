StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Laurentian cut shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,948 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $31,471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $22,409,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

