StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,067,000 after acquiring an additional 108,903 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

