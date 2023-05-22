StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.2 %

BSAC opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $477.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.2511 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 83,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 44,991 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 40,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

