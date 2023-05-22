StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.29.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $66.79 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 28,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,867,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,395 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 792,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.