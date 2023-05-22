StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.94. 87,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,717,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

