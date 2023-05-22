StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,444.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,941 shares of company stock worth $132,784. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.