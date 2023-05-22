StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.
Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
