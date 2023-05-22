StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVH opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,284 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,655 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.