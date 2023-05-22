StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.22.

FormFactor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Further Reading

