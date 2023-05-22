StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GOGL stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 728,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 263,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 101,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

