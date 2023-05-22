StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

KAI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.16. 9,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.74.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

