StockNews.com Begins Coverage on La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

