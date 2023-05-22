StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LAD. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.44. 180,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $314.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.92.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,857 shares of company stock worth $415,500 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.