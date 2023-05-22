StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.50.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
