StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

