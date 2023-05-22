StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.40.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 530,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 467.00% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after buying an additional 3,477,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 356,708 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

